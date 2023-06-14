Navi Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Held With Ganja Worth ₹30K In Vashi | Representative Image

The Vashi police arrested a 29-year-old man with marijuana (Ganja) worth Rs 30,000 along the Sion-Panvel highway on Monday. The man had come to sell the contraband. The accused was identified as Narendra Waghmare and he was caught with 2.150 kg of ganja worth about Rs. 30,000.

The Vashi police received information that a man was selling ganja, a narcotic drug, along the Sion Panvel highway in Vashi. Based on the information, the police laid a trap and caught Waghmare, who was suspiciously standing next to a public toilet on the road leading to Jui Bridge along the Sion Panvel highway, around 7.30 pm on Monday.

Police Charged Him Under NDPS

Later, when the police checked the bag near him, they found 2.150 kg of green leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds, a narcotic drug with a pungent smell. When the police questioned Waghmare about the contraband, he gave vague answers. Following which the police seized the ganja and registered a case against him under the NDPS Act and arrested him.