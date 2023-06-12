 Mumbai News: Ganja, Blade Found In Juvenile Home in Dongri; Case Registered
Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
File photo

Mumbai: The Dongri police have booked a case against some inmates of a juvenile home after ganja, smoking pipe, mobile phone and a blade was found in their alleged possession.

Quoting constable Akash Shinde, the police said that the constable and his peers were checking the rooms on Friday when two inmates resisted them from entering their cells. When the pockets of an inmate were checked, three plastic bags and a smoking pipe were found in it. Similarly, another boy's frisking led to the recovery of two plastic bags, a phone and a blade. When the policemen were leaving with the items, one of the minors even abused them. Ganja was found in the bags when they were checked.

Mumbai: Police seize ₹34 lakh worth MD drugs from Dongri
