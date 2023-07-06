Navi Mumbai: 27-Yr-Old Woman Suicides After Harassment From In-Laws Over Not Conceiving Male Child

Representational image | Pixabay

The Kalamboli police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the husband, mother-in-law, and three sisters-in-law after a 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide. She was reportedly harassed for not giving birth to a male child.

The deceased was identified as Rajeshwari, a native of Amhamednagar. She got married to Natha Pawar in 2011 and shifted to Kalamboli at her in-law's house.

Harassment over not conceiving male child

After two years of marriage, Rajeshwari failed to conceive a male child and this resulted in constant harassment by her husband and in-laws. The in-laws allegedly demanded ₹3 lakh from Rajeshwari's family.

Recently, Rajeshwari's sisters-in-law, Mangal Dhotre, Savita Patre, and Sunitha Dhotre, along with her mother-in-law, Dasharath Pawar, reportedly, forced her to leave the house. They even served a notice asking her to vacate the premises within 15 days.

After facing such tremendous mental pressures, she took the drastic step. Though she was admitted to the MGM Hospital for treatment, on July 1, while undergoing treatment, she died.

Post death, parents lodge complaint

After her death, her parents lodged a complaint with the Kalamboli police, accusing Rajeshwari's husband and in-laws for abetment of suicide. The police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Natha Pawar, Dasharath Pawar, Mangal Dhotre, Savita Patre, and Sunitha Dhotre.