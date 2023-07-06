 Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Delegation Raises Civic Issues Before NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar
The delegation brought to the commissioner's attention the civic challenges faced by residents in areas like Airoli, Ghansoli, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Nerul, Seawoods, and Belapur.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
A delegation led by Shiv Sena (Shinde) leaders Vijay Nahata and Vijay Chougule held a meeting with Rajesh Narvekar, commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to discuss various issues faced by residents across the city | FPJ

Submits letter on civic issues

During the meeting, they raised concerns about the transportation services provided by the civic transport wing NMMT, and urged for an increase in budget allocation and efficiency. The delegation brought to the commissioner's attention the civic challenges faced by residents in areas like Airoli, Ghansoli, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Nerul, Seawoods, and Belapur. Shiv Sena leader Vijay Nahata also submitted a letter regarding these issues.

Demands prompt attention to Slum & Rural Development

They also demanded for prompt attention on pending work in the former Corporator wards and issues related to slum and rural development.

Shiv Sena district chief Vijay Chougule presented a comprehensive list of problems faced by residents in Navi Mumbai, underscoring the urgency of addressing these issues. Kishor Patkar, the district contact chief, also highlighted the concerns of residents in Vashi, seeking swift resolutions.

The municipal commissioner assured the delegation, prompt action and implementation of the necessary measures. 

