Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old man from Kalyan held for burglary in Vashi, stolen items worth over Rs 2.7 lakhs recovered

The Vashi police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Kalyan for committing burglary in Vashi. The police recovered stolen items including gold jewellery, mobile phones worth Rs 2.71 lakhs from his possession.

The arrested accused identified as Ajay Ankush Rathod, a resident of Nilje village in Kalyan was residing in Vashi before shifting to Kalyan. Police said that Rathod had known the area inside-out.

On September 30, a complaint of burglary was registered at Juhu gaon in Vashi. Based on the CCTV footage of the area, the police ascetained that Rathod was behind the crime. A hand tattoo helped the police in tracing him. “With technical help and tip-off, we arrested him from Kalyan,” said Ramesh Chavan, a senior police inspector from Vashi police station.

Chavan said that when Rathod was residing in Vashi, he had done recce of the area. “He used to commit the crime during the night,” said Chavan.

The police claimed to have solved at least four cases of housebreaking that took place under its jurisdiction in the last few months.

Meanwhile, the Vashi police returned 25 mobiles worth Rs 3.5 lakh to their original owners. These mobile phones were recovered in different cases. “Over the period, we have recovered these mobile phones in different cases. However, finding the original owners was a challenge for us. But following a strict verification process, we returned these phones to their owners,” said Chavan.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 06:44 PM IST