Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old held with firearm and live cartridge in Belapur gaon

Unit two of the Crime branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 26-year-old man with a firearm in Belapur gaon early this week. Police said the man, a native of Chhattisgarh, had brought the firearm with a motive to commit a crime. However, he was arrested with the firearm before he could do anything.

The accused was identified as Prakash Sagar, a resident of sector 20 in Belapur and a native of Chhattisgarh.

According to police, they have received information that Sagar was coming near Siddhivinayak housing society with a firearm which he did not have license. Based on the information, a team of police personnel laid a trap and arrested him at 2 am on Saturday. He was caught with a country made pistol.

Police said that Sagar was caught with a country made pistol and one live cartridge worth Rs 26,000. “We have got information that he had brought the firearm with a motive which is not clear yet. We are investigating how and where did he get the firearm and what was his motive,” said a senior police official from the crime branch. A case has been registered against Sagar at NRI Police station under section 25 and 3 of the Arms Act.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 07:06 PM IST