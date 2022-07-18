Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old drowns in Gawli Dev Dam in Ghansoli

Thane: Two students drown in river during a picnic | Representative Pic

A 25-year-old youth, who went to a party with friends at Gawli Dev Dam in Ghansoli, died due to drowning. The family members of the deceased youth have raised doubts about this death.

According to police, the deceased Deepak Gupta, a resident of Subhash Nagar of Digha, had gone to the Gawli Dev dam on Sunday morning with friends to celebrate a party.

However, he ventured deep into the dam to take a bath and it is believed that he drowned. His friends informed the Rabale MIDC police who fished out Guota from the dam and was taken out and taken to the hospital.

However, he was declared dead. The family members of the deceased youth have raised doubts regarding this incident. Meanwhile, Rabale MIDC police have started an investigation by registering an accidental death report.