Navi Mumbai: 24-year-old biker dies in accident on Palm Beach Road

A 24-year-old man died after his bike was hit by an unknown vehicle on Palm Beach road on Sunday night. The man received severe injuries in a different part of his body including and died soon after he was admitted to Vashi hospital.

Police said that they are looking at CCTV footage to check how the incident happened.

The deceased identified as Sandeep Paris, a resident of Nerul was returning to his from Belapur when the accident took place.

A senior official from Nerul police station said that the incident took place around 111.45 pm. “Paris had gone to Belapur for some work in the evening and while returning around 11.45 pm, his motorbike was hit by an unknown vehicle near Nerul,” said the official.

Paris received severe injuries at different parts of his body including his head. He was spotted by passerby motorists who later informed the police. “A few fellow motorists spotted him lying on the road and informed the police. They also helped to take Paris to a hospital in Vashi. However, he succumbed to his injuries after a few hours,” said the official.

The vehicle that hit Paris, ran away from the spot just after the accident. The police are now examining the CCTV footage of the road to find some clues.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the driver of the unknown vehicle. We hope to make an arrest soon,” the police officer said.