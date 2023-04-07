 Navi Mumbai: 24-hour water cut in NMMC, Kharghar and Kamothe from April 10
Accordingly, the citizens of NMMC, Kamothe and Kharghar nodes have been urged to cooperate with the NMMC by conserving and using water sparingly during this period.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative | File

There will be no water supply in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction as well as Kharghar and Kamothe as a 24-hour shutdown from April 10 to April 11 will be undertaken to facilitate a number of works including the maintenance work of Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and Morbe Dam to Digha main pipeline.

Several works to be taken up

The work of shifting the Morbe main pipeline at Chikhale for the Karjat-Panvel Railway line and crossing the water supply mainline at the Diva-Panvel Railway line below the Expressway bridge at Kalamboli, as well as maintenance work of the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and Morbe Dam to Digha main pipeline will be taken up.

So, there will be a shutdown from the Bhokarpada water Treatment plant from April 10 morning 10.00 am to April 11, morning 10.00 am. Therefore, the water supply in the NMMC area as well as in Kamothe and Kharghar will remain closed from Monday, April 10 evening to Tuesday 11 morning. In addition, the water supply will be at low pressure on Tuesday evening.

article-image

