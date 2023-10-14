 Navi Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After His Motorbike Hits Trailer In Panvel Taluka
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After His Motorbike Hits Trailer In Panvel Taluka

Navi Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After His Motorbike Hits Trailer In Panvel Taluka

The deceased was identified as Altamash Bashir Parbalkar, and he died after his motorbike collided with an unknown trailer near Kongaon.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After His Motorbike Hits Trailer In Panvel Taluka | Representational Image

The Panvel taluka police have filed a case against a trailer driver after a 21-year-old man driving a motorbike died near Kongaon along the old Mumbai-Pune highway on October 12. The trailer collided with the motorbike.

The accident

The deceased was identified as Altamash Bashir Parbalkar, and he died after his motorbike collided with an unknown trailer near Kongaon. According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm on October 12 when Parbalkar was driving a motorbike and collided with the trailer.

Instead of providing medical assistance, the trailer driver fled. In the accident, Parbalkar sustained severe head injuries and died. The motorcycle was also damaged in this accident. A case has been registered against him, and the police are investigating further.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Trio Loots Trucker On Mumbai-Pune Exit In Panvel
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Expansion Of The State Cabinet Next Week?

Maharashtra: Expansion Of The State Cabinet Next Week?

Navi Mumbai Metro Inauguration Ceremony Likely To Be Held After Dussehra

Navi Mumbai Metro Inauguration Ceremony Likely To Be Held After Dussehra

Mumbai: Businesswoman, Relatives Duped Of Over ₹9 Crore By ‘Advocate’ With ‘Cheap Gold’...

Mumbai: Businesswoman, Relatives Duped Of Over ₹9 Crore By ‘Advocate’ With ‘Cheap Gold’...

Navi Mumbai: APMC Police Bust Gang Conning People Via Cheap US Dollar Bait

Navi Mumbai: APMC Police Bust Gang Conning People Via Cheap US Dollar Bait

Navi Mumbai: 2 Booked For Creating Ruckus At Seventh Sky Lounge Over Non-Serving Of Liquor At 4 AM

Navi Mumbai: 2 Booked For Creating Ruckus At Seventh Sky Lounge Over Non-Serving Of Liquor At 4 AM