Navi Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After His Motorbike Hits Trailer In Panvel Taluka | Representational Image

The Panvel taluka police have filed a case against a trailer driver after a 21-year-old man driving a motorbike died near Kongaon along the old Mumbai-Pune highway on October 12. The trailer collided with the motorbike.

The accident

The deceased was identified as Altamash Bashir Parbalkar, and he died after his motorbike collided with an unknown trailer near Kongaon. According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm on October 12 when Parbalkar was driving a motorbike and collided with the trailer.

Instead of providing medical assistance, the trailer driver fled. In the accident, Parbalkar sustained severe head injuries and died. The motorcycle was also damaged in this accident. A case has been registered against him, and the police are investigating further.

