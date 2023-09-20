Navi Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Muslim Man Booked For Pronouncing Invalid Triple Talaq Against Wife In Airoli | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale police booked one person under the Protection of Rights on Marriage Act 2019 after he pronounced the invalidated verbal triple talaq. Earlier, the woman had lodged a complaint for dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws including her sister-in-law.

The victim woman, a resident of Airoli, was married to Shahbaz Rafiq Qureshi, 22, a resident of Badnapur in Aurangabad in 2020. The marriage was solemnised in Airoli and she shifted to her in-law’s house in Aurangabad.

Wife lodged case of harassment with Rabale police

On June 10, 2023, the victim woman lodged a case of mental and physical harassment at Rabale police station under sections 498A, 323, 504, and 34 of IPC against her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. The police also filed a charge sheet at Belapur court.

Following a case was registered, a meeting was held at Badnapur in Aurangabad of the community where it was decided that Qureshi and the victim would live alone. The husband Qureshi took a home on rent and started residing with her wife. They stayed together for nine months there. Thereafter, Qureshi started torturing the victim, said police, quoting the woman.

Husband tortured his wife and pronounced the invalid triple talaq

Qureshi used to be away from his wife and a one-year-old son for four to five days without informing his wife and also giving her sufficient money for household expenses. On March 8, 2023, Qureshi allegedly beat his wife and burnt her with cigarette buds and pronounced the invalidated verbal triple talaq in front of the infant son. He also asked her to leave the home.

The victim woman approached Badnapur police where the police called relatives of the victim woman and handed over her safely. The victim woman returned to her father’s home in Airoli and registered a case against her husband.

