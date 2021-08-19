Navi Mumbai: 20-year-old held for black marketing of Covishield vaccine in Nerul

Advertisement

Unit two of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly selling Covishield vaccine in Nerul illegally on Wednesday evening. The police also seized one full and another half-filled vial of Covishield vaccine from him.

The arrested accused identified as Kishore Kumar Khet, a resident of Kamothe, was arrested near Rajiv Gandhi flyover at sector 8 in Nerul.

According to police, they have received information that there are few people who are active in black marketing of COVID-19 vaccines. “We had experience when a number of miscreants were found involved in selling of Remdesivir injections during the second wave of COVID-19 and making available fake RT-PCR tests,” said an official from the Crime Branch. He added that officials were already alert and after receiving a tip-off about Khet, they laid a trap.

Police said that Khet had demanded Rs 4000 for each dose of Covishield. “We sent a dummy customer and he had brought 15 doses for Rs 60,000,” said the official. He added that when he came around 3.45 pm near the flyover in Nerul, the team waiting for him caught him immediately.

When he was thoroughly searched, he was found with a full vial and another half-filled vial of Covishield vaccine.

A case was registered at Nerul Police on the complaint of Dr. Ajay Mahule, a drug inspector under section 420, and section 18 (C), 27 and 28 of the Drug and Cosmetic Act 1940, and sections 3, 7 and 7(1) of Essential Commodity act.

The police also seized the Covishield vaccine and other items worth Rs 13,880 and is conducting further investigation.

