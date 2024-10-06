Navi Mumbai: 2 Panvel Teens Booked For Morphing Female Classmate's Nude Photo, Sharing It On Instagram

Navi Mumbai: 2 Panvel Teens Booked For Morphing Classmate's Nude Photo, Sharing It On Instagram |

Navi Mumbai: Two 12th-grade students from a school in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, have been booked by the Panvel taluka police for allegedly morphing and sharing a nude image of their 15-year-old classmate on Instagram. The incident came to light on October 3 when the victim was informed by another classmate about the viral image. Shocked by the discovery, the girl approached her parents, leading to a formal complaint with the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, according to a Times of India report. The charges include sexual harassment, defamation, and outraging the modesty of a minor.

Details On The Accused

Anil Patil, senior inspector of Panvel taluka police station, while speaking to TOI stated, "The two accused boys are residents of Karanjade and Nere villages in Panvel taluka. One of the boys allegedly morphed the minor girl's image and posted it on Instagram, while the other shared it further on the platform."

The police have identified one of the accused as a 17-year-old minor, while the other is reportedly 18 years old, though his age is still being verified. Although the accused boys have not been arrested, the police are preparing to file a chargesheet against them with the Juvenile Justice Board.

This incident has raised concerns about online safety and the increasing problem of cyberbullying among teenagers. The police have stressed the gravity of the case due to the involvement of minors and the potential emotional and psychological harm caused to the victim. The accused could face severe penalties under the POCSO Act, which addresses offenses against children.