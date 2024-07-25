Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Woman Traumatized By Instant Loan App Scam; Fraudsters Threaten To Share Morphed Obscene Images | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman seeking a loan from an instant loan app was not only denied the loan but also severely traumatised. The loan sharks misused her photograph and alternate contact details, threatening to share morphed obscene images with her family.

According to the Byculla police, the complainant is a resident of Ghodapdev in Byculla. In April, she came across an instant loan app on the internet, which she downloaded on her phone. She provided her Aadhaar card, PAN card, mobile number, and optional numbers of relatives. Later when the complainant didn’t get the loan, she deleted the app from her phone.

On Monday, she received a WhatsApp message from an unknown mobile number asking her to pay the loan or else they would share her photographs with her family.

The message also contained her morphed obscene photographs. The fraudster also used abusive and derogatory language with the complainant over the messages. She then informed her family and relatives about the incident after which she approached the police and got an offence registered.

The case has been registered under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351(4) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.