Paris Shocker: CCTV Footage Shows Australian Woman Seeking Help After Being Gang Raped By 5 'African Men' A Few Days Before Olympics 2024

A few days before the commencement of the Paris Olympics 2024, a shocking incident took place in France's capital where an Australian woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in an 'African' appearance on Saturday, July 20.

The incident raised concerns about the safety and security measures for the athletes and visitors in place for the Paris Olympics 2024. The shocking incident came to light after the victim reported the crime to local authorities, who initiated an urgent investigation into the matter.

An alleged gang rape by five African men occurred during the early hours of Saturday in Paris's Pigalle district, which is popular for nightlife, around 5 am. As per the local media, Australian woman took a refugee in Kebab shop and her dress was partially torn off.

Amid the shocking incident, the CCTV footage of the same went viral on social media, where a distressed woman was spotted entering the kebab shop and seeking help after he was allegedly gang-raped by five men. The footage also showed the one of the attackers enter the kebab shop and pats her while the victim was seeking help.

The customers immediately stepped in and punched in the face after a victim identified him as one of the attackers.

The Kebab shop owner told to News 7 that the Australian woman couldn't stop crying and her dress was damaged. She reported to Paris police after he was gang raped by five African men in the France capital. The tourist reportedly staying back in Paris for the investigation before returning to her home in Australia. \

'it sounds horrific': Australian chef de mission for Paris Olympics 2024

Australian chef de mission Anna Meares released a statement following the alleged gang rape by five men against Australian tourist, stating that incident sounds 'horrific' and hoping that victim was getting the care and support.,

"I have been informed, it sounds horrific. Obviously, our hearts go out to the woman involved and we hope she’s being cared for and supported in the trauma she’s experienced." Meares said.

Anna Meares said that the Australian athletes have been briefed about security precautions in the Olympic Village.

"What information we’re passing on to our athletes is that security presence is really, really high and that’s in order for them to act as quickly as possible to keep them safe,” she added.