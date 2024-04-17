 Navi Mumbai: 2 Labourers Arrested For Robbing Couple's House Under Pretext Of Maintenance Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 2 Labourers Arrested For Robbing Couple's House Under Pretext Of Maintenance Work

Navi Mumbai: 2 Labourers Arrested For Robbing Couple's House Under Pretext Of Maintenance Work

The accused had hid six tolas of gold and cash Rs 2000 stolen from the flat in the bushes near the society which was also seized by the police.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

Nerul police has arrested two accused who in the pretext of tying scaffolding around a housing society for maintenance work, entered a house and made away with gold and cash. The accused identified as Sajikul Shekabul Sheikh (24) and Mohammad Risal Azrul Sheikh (20), a residents of Koparkhairane, had entered the residence of a engineer-doctor couple.

Timeline Of The Incident

The incident happened on April 11 when the duo who worked with the group of labourers who tied bamboo scaffoldings, were working at Ishwar Ecstasy society at sector 28, Nerul. The tenants at the flat, an engineer with a telecom industry and his wife, a doctor, were at work when the incident happened.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Financial Strain In Maintenance...
article-image

“While tying the scaffolding, the duo realized that this particular flat at the 13th floor had no residents at the moment and also had no grills on the window. The duo opened the sliding window and entered into the flat and made away with gold and cash available in the locker of their cupboard. When the lady was back home, she found the belongings from the cupboard scattered across the room and the sliding window too was open,” Assistant Police inspector Sachin Dhage from Nerul police station said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Man Loses ₹ 12 Lakh To Scammer Posing As Police Officer
article-image

Navi Mumbai Police Arrests The Accused

The police learnt that there was presence of labourers in the society at the time of the incident. And only the ones tying the scaffolding could climb that high. Hence, the police started interrogating the labourers and eventually found the two culprits.

The accused had hid six tolas of gold and cash Rs 2000 stolen from the flat in the bushes near the society which was also seized by the police. The accused were produced before the court and have been remanded to judicial custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1 Crore In Multiple Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1 Crore In Multiple Cases

Navi Mumbai: 2 Labourers Arrested For Robbing Couple's House Under Pretext Of Maintenance Work

Navi Mumbai: 2 Labourers Arrested For Robbing Couple's House Under Pretext Of Maintenance Work

Bombay HC Raps ‘Insensitive’ Govt For Refusing Ex-Gratia To Kin Of COVID-19 Martyr

Bombay HC Raps ‘Insensitive’ Govt For Refusing Ex-Gratia To Kin Of COVID-19 Martyr

Mira- Bhayandar: Sena MLA Seeks Remedy For Uttan Dumping Yard As Villagers Face Menace

Mira- Bhayandar: Sena MLA Seeks Remedy For Uttan Dumping Yard As Villagers Face Menace

Navi Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Unit Seizes ₹3 Crore Worth Of Contraband, Focuses On Visakhapatnam And...

Navi Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Unit Seizes ₹3 Crore Worth Of Contraband, Focuses On Visakhapatnam And...