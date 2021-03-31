Navi Mumbai: 18-year-old booked for impregnating minor in Ghansoli

The Rabale police booked an 18-year-old for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Yadav Nagar area in Ghansoli. The accused allegedly befriended the girl and forced on her.

According to the police, the victim resides with her parents in Dombivali. However, in October last year, she had come to her grandmother at Yadav Nagar in the Ghansoli area for a few days. During the period, the accused befriended her and took her to his friend’s house.

“At his friend’s house, the accused forced himself on her. After committing the crime, he asked her not to reveal it to anyone. Later, he also threatened her with dire consequences if she did not act accordingly,” said a senior official from Rabale police station.

“Last week, the victim complained about some health issues, following which her parents took her to a doctor. It was only then they realized that she was pregnant. The survivor then narrated the entire incident,” the official said.

At present, the accused is at large. “The accused went into hiding after he learned about the FIR registered against him. We are now looking for him and hope to arrest him soon,” the officer said.