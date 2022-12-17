e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 12K applications for Ulwe hsg scheme under PMAY

Navi Mumbai: 12K applications for Ulwe hsg scheme under PMAY

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has already received around 12,000 applications for 7,849 houses in the Ulwe node. The housing scheme was launched in Oct and the last date to submit the application is Dec 23.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 03:05 AM IST
article-image
Photo: File
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has already received around 12,000 applications for 7,849 houses in the Ulwe node. The housing scheme was launched in Oct and the last date to submit the application is Dec 23. These houses will be constructed under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) and they are based on transit oriented development.

The planning agency launched the scheme for Diwali and it is meant for the economically weaker section (EWS) in the newly developed Ulwe which has emerged as one the most sought-after nodes in Navi Mumbai, with property prices lately seeing a sharp rise. The node is well connected by suburban trains with the Nerul and Belapur nodes of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation while the National Highway Authority of India constructed a 10-lane road connecting Belapur to Panvel.

According to officials from CIDCO, they may receive a request to extend the deadline to submit the applications owing to the overwhelming response. The project is a walkable distance from Bamandongri and Kharkopar railway stations of the Nerul / Belapur-Uran corridor of the Central Railway. CIDCO is also constructing a coastal road connecting with JNPT and Nerul jetty, as well as the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport and MTHL.

The online registration for this scheme started on Oct 25 and will conclude on December 22. Applicants can be submitted till Dec 23, 2022. Similarly, the payment of EMD is from Oct 28 to Dec 23, 2022. The lottery will be drawn on Jan 19, 2023.

Houses available

7,849

Applications received

12,000

Scheme launched

Oct 25

Last date to apply

Dec 22 (online)

Dec 23 (hard copy)

Lottery drawn

Jan 19, 2023

Read Also
Coastal security a priority for new Navi Mumbai commissioner of police Milind Bharambe
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Palghar hospital without OC asked to shut down

Palghar hospital without OC asked to shut down

Central Railway Mumbai Division shies away from plastic

Central Railway Mumbai Division shies away from plastic

Mustaqeem calling shots in D Company

Mustaqeem calling shots in D Company

Pune builder’s son gets clean chit in money laundering case

Pune builder’s son gets clean chit in money laundering case

Mumbai: Trapped in movie rating ruse, woman loses Rs3.5L

Mumbai: Trapped in movie rating ruse, woman loses Rs3.5L