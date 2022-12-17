Navi Mumbai: 12K applications for Ulwe hsg scheme under PMAY

Photo: File

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has already received around 12,000 applications for 7,849 houses in the Ulwe node. The housing scheme was launched in Oct and the last date to submit the application is Dec 23. These houses will be constructed under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) and they are based on transit oriented development.

The planning agency launched the scheme for Diwali and it is meant for the economically weaker section (EWS) in the newly developed Ulwe which has emerged as one the most sought-after nodes in Navi Mumbai, with property prices lately seeing a sharp rise. The node is well connected by suburban trains with the Nerul and Belapur nodes of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation while the National Highway Authority of India constructed a 10-lane road connecting Belapur to Panvel.

According to officials from CIDCO, they may receive a request to extend the deadline to submit the applications owing to the overwhelming response. The project is a walkable distance from Bamandongri and Kharkopar railway stations of the Nerul / Belapur-Uran corridor of the Central Railway. CIDCO is also constructing a coastal road connecting with JNPT and Nerul jetty, as well as the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport and MTHL.

The online registration for this scheme started on Oct 25 and will conclude on December 22. Applicants can be submitted till Dec 23, 2022. Similarly, the payment of EMD is from Oct 28 to Dec 23, 2022. The lottery will be drawn on Jan 19, 2023.

Houses available

7,849

Applications received

12,000

Scheme launched

Oct 25

Last date to apply

Dec 22 (online)

Dec 23 (hard copy)

Lottery drawn

Jan 19, 2023