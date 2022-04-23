Nationalised bank scams higher than co-op: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday claimed that the number of scams taking place in nationalised banks are higher than frauds reported in the cooperative banks.

Speaking at an event organised by the Pune District Urban Cooperative Bank, Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said there are discussions about merging nationalised banks, and the move will create a space in the banking sector and cooperative banks can fill that up.

“If any small wrongdoing takes place at the level of cooperative banks, the sector is defamed to such an extent that a perception is created among citizens that these people (from cooperative banking sector) indulge in wrong deeds,” the minister said.

ALSO READ Pune: Help sought on navigating loudspeaker guidelines at religious sites

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:52 AM IST