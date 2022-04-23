Pune: Help sought on navigating loudspeaker guidelines at religious sites

e-Paper Get App
Social organisations, Muslim clerics, and local corporators held a meeting at the Azam Campus here on Thursday, during which it was decided that help be provided to religious institutions, including mosques, in securing necessary permissions from authorities

Agencies | Updated on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

Pune: With the state government making it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers, members of some social organisations, Muslim clerics, and local corporators held a meeting at the Azam Campus here on Thursday, during which it was decided that help be provided to religious institutions, including mosques, in securing necessary permissions from authorities.

Director General of Police recently instructed the police units in the state to strictly enforce the law and Supreme Court's guidelines on the use of loudspeakers. He instructed the police to allow loudspeakers between 6 am and 10 pm with prior permission from the police.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:45 AM IST