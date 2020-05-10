National Herald case: ED attaches Rs 16.38 crore part of Bandra building

Mumbai; In a major setback to the Gandhi family, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald newspaper, worth Rs 16.38 crore in Bandra, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The Bandra plot issue came under the spotlight after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a case accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of trying to take over the National Herald’s properties.

ED has attached part of the nine-storey building at a prime location in Bandra. The attachment order was issued against the AJL and Moti Lal Vora, chairman cum-managing director.

The ED also launched a money laundering probe on allegations that plot number C-17, Sector 6 at Panchkula in Haryana was allotted to AJL in 1982 but was taken back by the Estate Officer, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) a decade later, October 30, 1992 since AJL did not comply with the conditions of allotment. According to the ED, the property was purchased after taking a loan fraudulently from Delhi’s Syndicate Bank.