 National Arogya Fair 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Boost In Medicinal Plant Farming
National Arogya Fair 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Boost In Medicinal Plant Farming

President Droupadi Murmu, at the National Arogya Fair 2026 in Shegaon, Maharashtra, highlighted the benefits of medicinal plant farming for farmers’ income and soil health. She emphasized preventive health through lifestyle, diet, and exercise, and called for reviving medicinal plants lost due to deforestation to promote a healthy nation.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
National Arogya Fair 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Boost In Medicinal Plant Farming | X @rashtrapatibhvn

Shegaon (Maharashtra): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said medicinal plant farming improves not only the financial condition of famers but also boosts soil health.

Speaking after inaugurating the National Arogya Fair 2026 at Shegaon in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, Murmu also said that healthy citizens play a key role in making the country healthy.

article-image

“All of us have to think on how to boost medicinal plant farming,” Murmu said.

People all over the world are adopting yoga for a stress-free and healthy lifestyle, the President said. Preventive steps like regular exercise, appropriate diet and balanced lifestyle are important for good health, she said.

“Forests are finished, they are burnt,” Murmu said, adding this has destroyed medicinal plants. “Not only the government, but all of us have to think on growing medicinal plants again,” she said.

article-image

The National Arogya Fair is a four-day event focused on accessible, preventive, and community-based healthcare through Ayush systems.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse were present at inaugural ceremony.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

