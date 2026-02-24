President Droupadi Murmu Launches ‘Saving Lives & Building A Healthier Bharat’ Campaign In Mumbai |

Mumbai, Feb 24: “Affordable world class healthcare for all should be everyone’s mission,” President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday while inaugurating the ‘Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat’ campaign organised by PD Hinduja Hospital in Lok Bhavan.

Addressing doctors, healthcare professionals and dignitaries, the President emphasised that quality medical care must not remain a privilege for a few. She expressed confidence that India is steadily moving towards becoming a global healthcare destination.

“I am confident that India will gain prestige as a global healthcare destination,” she said, urging private hospitals and medical institutions to balance excellence with social responsibility.

Warm Welcome In Mumbai

President Murmu arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon for a two day visit to Maharashtra. She was received at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, and Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Multi State Tour Ahead

After concluding her Mumbai engagements, the President will travel to Buldhana district to attend the National Arogya Fair 2026 at Shegaon, organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH. The fair will highlight traditional medicine and holistic wellness.

On Thursday, she will visit Jharkhand for the bhoomi pujan of the Sri Jagannath Temple in Jamshedpur and interact with students at Manipal TATA Medical College. The final leg of her tour will take her to Rajasthan, where she will witness Ex Vayushakti at Pokharan, showcasing the Indian Air Force’s aerial capabilities.

With PTI Inputs

