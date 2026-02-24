President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Mumbai Today, To Inaugurate National Health Campaign As Part Of 4-Day Multi-State Tour

President Droupadi Murmu | ANI

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu will begin her four-day multi-state visit on Tuesday with Mumbai as the first stop, placing the city at the centre of a major national public health initiative. The President will inaugurate the nationwide campaign ‘Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat’ at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

The initiative is being organised by PD Hinduja Hospital and aims to promote preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and community-based health awareness across the country. Senior officials, medical professionals and public health stakeholders are expected to attend the event, which marks the formal launch of the campaign at the national level.

After concluding her Mumbai programme, the President will travel to Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Wednesday, where she will grace the National Arogya Fair 2026 at Shegaon. The event is being organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH and is expected to showcase traditional systems of medicine and holistic wellness practices.

Later the same day, she will attend the state-level launch of ‘Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust’, organised by the Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur, highlighting social harmony and collective progress.

President To Visit Jharkhand On Thursday

On Thursday, the President will visit Jharkhand, where she will participate in the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Sri Jagannath Temple in Jamshedpur. She will also visit Manipal TATA Medical College and interact with students, underlining the importance of medical education and youth engagement.

The final leg of her tour will take her to Rajasthan on Friday, where she will witness Ex Vayushakti at Pokharan, a major Indian Air Force exercise showcasing aerial combat capabilities and indigenous defence strength.