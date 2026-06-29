Nasrapur Rape Case: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Thanks Pune Court For Awarding Death Penalty To Accused Bhimrao Kamble

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday, reacted to the Nasrapur rape case accused being sentenced to death, stating that the accused does not have the right to live and should be hanged to death after committing such a brutal crime.

Shinde welcomes court verdict

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, “The court has sentenced the accused to death, so I thank the court. I had already said that he has no right to live; he should only be hanged, and therefore I thank everyone.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the case of rape and murder of a minor girl in Nasrapur, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "The court has sentenced the accused to death, so I thank the court.... I had already said that it has no right to live, it should only be hanged, and therefore… pic.twitter.com/HCoBU2pkAH — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026

He further stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was closely monitoring the case and had provided the necessary support and assistance to the investigating team. “This is a landmark decision. No one will have the courage to commit such an incident again,” he said.

Court awards death penalty

The Nasrapur rape case is a brutal incident in which a three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the accused, Bhimrao Kamble. The incident had triggered widespread outrage across the region, with several people demanding justice for the minor victim.

In a recent judgment, the Pune Sessions Court awarded the death penalty to Bhimrao Kamble. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge S. R. Salunkhe after hearing arguments from both sides.

The judgment followed the court finding Kamble guilty of the crime and awarding capital punishment. The accused's lawyer had sought leniency and argued for life imprisonment, but the court rejected the plea and awarded the death sentence.

Tight security at court

Meanwhile, the hearing took place amid tight security arrangements at the Pune Sessions Court, with a large police force deployed on the premises as the case attracted significant public attention. The victim’s family members were also present in the courtroom during the proceedings.

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