Nashik: Thieves Pose As Customers, Steal Tray Of Gold Rings Worth 2.5 Tolas From Jewellery Shop | VIDEO | Screengrab

A shocking theft has been reported from Nashik, where two unidentified men allegedly stole a tray of gold rings from Arya Jewellers near the Jatra Hotel area after entering the shop under the pretext of purchasing jewellery.

Thieves flee with gold rings

A video of the incident that has been shared on social media, showing two men posing as customers and entering the jewellery shop. The accused asked the shopkeeper to show them gold rings, diverting his attention. They then seized the opportunity and fled with a tray containing gold rings weighing around 2.5 tolas.

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According to reports, the accused escaped in a four-wheeler that was reportedly waiting outside the shop. The visuals show the shopkeeper and other staff members chasing the thieves after realising that the tray had been stolen. However, the accused managed to flee.

According to a report by Lokmat, the police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The identities of the accused are yet to be established, and further details are awaited.

Gold chain snatching incident in Bhopal

In a separate gold snatching incident in Bhopal from last month, two unidentified miscreants riding a stolen scooter allegedly snatched a gold chain worth around Rs 2.5 lakh from a woman in a high-security zone near Mantralaya on October 25.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and launched a search operation to trace them.

According to reports, the victim, Kalpana Jain, had visited a temple with her mother-in-law. While returning home with her mother-in-law, she reached near Vallabh Nagar, under the Arera Hills police station limits, when two miscreants approached from behind on a scooter and allegedly snatched the gold chain from her neck before fleeing.