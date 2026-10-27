Bhopal Woman's Gold Chain Worth ₹2.5 Lakh Snatched Near Mantralaya In High-Security Zone, Suspects Flee On Stolen Scooter | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a snatching incident in a high-security zone near Mantralaya, two unidentified miscreants riding a stolen scooter snatched a gold chain worth around Rs 2.5 lakh from a woman on Sunday evening.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and launched a search to trace them.

According to reports, the victim, Kalpana Jain, had gone to a temple with her mother-in-law on Sunday evening.

She was returning home on her moped with her mother-in-law, and had reached near Vallabh Nagar under Arera Hills police station limits when miscreants approached from behind on a scooter and snatched the gold chain from her neck before fleeing.

Police scanned CCTV footage of the incident and during the investigation, it emerged that the vehicle had reportedly been stolen from the Bajaria area some time earlier.

Police suspect that the accused first steal vehicles and then use them to carry out snatching incidents.

CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being scanned to identify the suspects and establish their movements. Police suspect that the same miscreants may have been involved in similar other recent incidents.