Nashik Police celebrates birthday of 3-year-old dog with cake, see adorable pics

With tongue rolling out and tail wagging, police dog celebrated his third birthday in Nashik yesterday day.

Nashik Rurla Police's four-legged furry friend Shera was, on Sunday, honoured by the police force for his contribution towards keeping the city safe. Shera's birthday, with cake and other frills, made for some picture-perfect moments. The official Twitter handle of Nashik Rurla Police account shared the pictures from birthday party.

While sharing pictures, the Nashik Rurla Police wrote: "Our Shera turned 3 today. Generally the efforts of our furry friends in detecting serious crime & preventing untoward incidences goes unnoticed. We celebrated the Birthday of furry warrior who happily relished his birthday cake SP Sachin Patil IPS & PI Raut were present."