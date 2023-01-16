Nashik MLC constituency nomination fiasco: Congress orders suspension of rebel candidate's son Satyajit Tambe

Sudhir Tambe (right) his son Satyajit Tambe (left) | File pic

Mumbai: A day after his father and a three term party legislator from the Nashik Graduates’ Constituency Mr Sudhir Tambe was suspended for not filing his nomination despite announcement of his candidature, the Congress high command on Monday instructed the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to suspend his son and former state youth Congress chief Mr Satyajit Tambe who staged a rebellion and filed as an independent candidate from the same constituency.

The MPCC sources told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The Committee will soon release its decision.’’ The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to extend its support to Mr Satyajit Tambe as the party has not fielded its own nominee in the biennial legislative council election slated for January 30.

Congress, Shiv Sena exchange seats

‘’As Satyajit Tambe is not a legislator or an MP, the Congress party’s Central Disciplinary Committee cannot take action against him as it has to be initiated at the state Congress level,’’ said Mr Vinayak Deshmukh who is the member of the Central Disciplinary Committee and the state party general secretary.

The All India Congress Committee’s move comes days after the state Congress chief Mr Nana Patole had announced that the party will not support ‘’rebel’’ candidate (Satyajit Tambe). He also slammed both father and son for ditching the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Shiv Sena have exchanged the seats today. The Congress will support an independent and former BJP leader Ms Shubhangi Patil who is supported by the Uddhav Thackeray camp in Nashik constituency. On the other hand, the Shiv Sena has backed out from Nagpur and extended the support to an independent Mr Sudhakar Adbale who has been supported by the Congress party. Interestingly, BJP leader Mr Dhananjay Jadhav, who had also filed his nomination, today withdrew hinting that BJP may support Mr Satyajit Tambe.