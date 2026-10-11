Nashik Kumbh Mela Could Generate Rs 3,000 Crore Business, Create Over 1 Lakh Jobs Across Maharashtra | File Pic

Mumbai: The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held on the banks of the Godavari after a gap of 12 years, is expected to provide a major boost to Maharashtra's economy and create significant employment opportunities, said Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) national president and Swadeshi Vyapari Manch national convenor Balakrishna Bhartia.

Speaking during a tour of Nashik and surrounding villages to highlight the economic potential of the Kumbh, Bhartia said the event should be viewed not only as a religious gathering but also as a major economic opportunity for local communities.

Referring to India's ancient trade traditions, Bhartia said fairs and pilgrimages had historically served as important centres of commerce. He said the Kumbh could similarly generate economic activity across several sectors, provided local producers and traders prepare in advance to meet the expected demand.

According to Bhartia, crores of devotees from across the country are expected to visit Nashik, leading to the creation of a large temporary economic ecosystem. He estimated that the Nashik Simhastha could generate direct and indirect business worth Rs2,000–3,000 crore or more, citing the economic activity generated during the Kumbh in Prayagraj as a reference.

He said farmers in Nashik and surrounding areas could benefit from increased demand for fruits, vegetables, flowers, maize, corn, salads and other agricultural products. Local businesses selling Paithani sarees, Trimbakeshwar rudraksha malas, copper and brass utensils and puja materials are also expected to see higher demand.

The hospitality and transport sectors, including hotels, lodges, auto-rickshaws, taxis and temporary tent and stall operators, are also likely to benefit, Bhartia said. With more than two crore devotees potentially visiting the region, he estimated that more than one lakh temporary employment opportunities could be created in areas such as security, sanitation, digital services and photography.

Bhartia said the Kumbh could also help promote Nashik's local identity and products in national and international markets. He cited the city's grapes, wine and pav bhaji, along with the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, as examples of local attractions and products that could gain greater visibility.

He urged the Maharashtra government to reserve dedicated stalls at the Kumbh venue for local producers under initiatives such as One District One Product, Vocal for Local and Local to Global, so that the economic benefits reach local traders, farmers and manufacturers rather than being concentrated among large corporations.

Bhartia also called for greater awareness among local residents about the expected demand during the Kumbh. He urged farmers, farsan manufacturers and vendors selling roasted snacks to stock adequate quantities of their products, while asking hotels and lodges to expand their accommodation capacity.

He further urged local banks to provide loans to small businesses under the Mudra scheme to enable traders and service providers to expand their operations ahead of the event.

"The Kumbh should not benefit Nashik alone but should become a catalyst for economic activity and employment generation across Maharashtra," Bhartia said.

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