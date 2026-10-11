Solapur Forest Plantation Scam: CBI Takes Over Multi-Crore Fraud Probe After Bombay HC Slams Police For Four-Year Delay | AI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigations into the alleged multi-crore forest plantation scam in Solapur district following the Bombay High Court's directive after it had strongly criticised the police for failing to complete the probe even after nearly four years.

High Court Orders CBI Investigation

In June a bench of Justices Vrushali Joshi and Sandesh Patil of the Kolhapur Bench of the High Court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by whistle-blower Dadaso Gorakh Chavan, who had sought transfer of the investigation from the Pandharpur City Police.

The case relates to an FIR registered in August 2022 alleging large-scale fraud, forgery and misappropriation of government funds meant for tree plantation under the Social Forestry Department between 2007 and 2023. The petitioner alleged that officials falsely showed plantations and created bogus labour records to siphon off public money.

Police Accused Of Delaying Investigation

The petitioner had told the court that despite registering the FIR, the police had made no meaningful progress in the investigation and had not even filed a chargesheet. He had argued that despite providing complete assistance and pursuing the matter through public agitations, no action had been taken against the officers named in the complaint.

The court also noted that the petitioner, being a whistle-blower, had diligently supplied information to the investigating agency. “It appears that there is a lackadaisical approach on the part of the police authority,” the bench said, adding that allowing the police to continue with the investigation would “surely derail the dispensation of justice.”

Based on HC's directive, CBI has registered a case on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, making of false documents, forgery for cheating, using forged documents as genuine and violation of law under The Environment (Protection) Act and Indian Penal Code.

Thereafter, pursuant to the directions of the Superintendent of Police, Solapur (Rural), Kamlakar Gaddime, Police Inspector, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Solapur (Rural), handed over the original FIR of Pandharpur City Police Station to the CBI.

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