Vasai: 4, Including Doctor Couple, Assaulted; Residents Stage Sit-In Protest Demanding Permanent Closure Of Shop | FPJ

​Vasai: Locals in Vasai are outraged following the assault of a female doctor in the Madhuban area around 10:15 PM. Protesting the incident, local residents staged a sit-in demonstration outside the concerned shop today, demanding its permanent closure.

​The Valiv Police Station has registered a case against four unidentified individuals on charges of molestation, assault, and causing hurt.

​According to the report, on October 9 at around 10:15 PM, an argument broke out over parking a vehicle in front of a clinic as the doctor couple was closing up and heading home. They were intercepted near the society gate, abused, and assaulted. A total of four people were reportedly beaten up in the incident.

​Local residents allege that after 7:00 PM, drunk individuals sit and consume alcohol in front of the shop. Vehicles are parked right in front of the society's entrance, and incidents of women being harassed also occur, leaving female residents fearful of stepping out of their homes.

​The protesting residents accused the police of failing to take concrete action despite repeated complaints. They expressed strong displeasure that these illegal activities continue unchecked even though the Crime Branch Unit-2 office is located nearby.

​Since the car involved in yesterday's incident bore an MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) symbol, suspicions are being raised about the accused having ties to the party; however, there is no official confirmation of this yet. Residents have demanded that the concerned shop be shut down permanently to ensure the safety of women in the area.

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