 Mumbai Sion Hospital Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Bathroom, Suspected Anaesthesia Overdose Under Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Sion Hospital Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Bathroom, Suspected Anaesthesia Overdose Under Probe

Mumbai Sion Hospital Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Bathroom, Suspected Anaesthesia Overdose Under Probe

A first-year postgraduate resident doctor, Dr Shivcharan Appa Patil, was found dead in the bathroom of his hostel room at Mumbai's Sion Hospital on Saturday night. Police are investigating a suspected anaesthetic drug overdose as a possible cause. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and an accidental death report was reportedly registered.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, October 11, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Mumbai Sion Hospital Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Bathroom, Suspected Anaesthesia Overdose Under Probe
Mumbai Sion Hospital Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Bathroom, Suspected Anaesthesia Overdose Under Probe | File Pic

Mumbai: A resident doctor at Sion Hospital, Dr Shivcharan Appa Patil, was allegedly found dead in the bathroom of his hostel room on Saturday night, with a suspected anaesthesia overdose being investigated as a possible cause of death.

According to preliminary information, Dr Patil was a first-year Master of Surgery (MS) postgraduate student attached to the Department of Surgery at the hospital. His body was discovered in the bathroom of his hostel accommodation on Saturday night.

Read Also
Delhi Police Says Abhijeet Dipke Informed Of Grandmother’s Death, Offered Help To Attend Funeral
Delhi Police Says Abhijeet Dipke Informed Of Grandmother’s Death, Offered Help To Attend Funeral

Police send body for post-mortem

Upon receiving information, local police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Investigators suspect that Dr Patil may have taken an overdose of an anaesthetic drug, leading to his death.

Also Watch:

Investigation into death continues

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) or initial investigation entry and are probing further into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source