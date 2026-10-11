Mumbai Sion Hospital Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Bathroom, Suspected Anaesthesia Overdose Under Probe | File Pic

Mumbai: A resident doctor at Sion Hospital, Dr Shivcharan Appa Patil, was allegedly found dead in the bathroom of his hostel room on Saturday night, with a suspected anaesthesia overdose being investigated as a possible cause of death.

According to preliminary information, Dr Patil was a first-year Master of Surgery (MS) postgraduate student attached to the Department of Surgery at the hospital. His body was discovered in the bathroom of his hostel accommodation on Saturday night.

Dr Shivasharanappa Patil, a first-year Surgery resident at Sion Hospital, is gone. His family and colleagues are grieving—and they deserve more than a condolence message.The circumstances must be investigated transparently. How are residents being supported, protected and given rest? A doctor’s life cannot be treated as expendable. Om Shanti.🙏🙏 — Nachiket Bhatia (@bhatia_nachiket) October 11, 2026

Police send body for post-mortem

Upon receiving information, local police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Investigators suspect that Dr Patil may have taken an overdose of an anaesthetic drug, leading to his death.

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Investigation into death continues

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) or initial investigation entry and are probing further into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

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