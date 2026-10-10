Delhi Police Says Abhijeet Dipke Informed Of Grandmother’s Death, Offered Help To Attend Funeral |

Delhi Police on October 10 clarified that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was promptly informed about his grandmother’s death despite being in detention, and was offered assistance to travel to his hometown to attend the funeral.

The clarification came after several social media accounts claimed that Dipke had not been informed about the demise of his grandmother while in detention.

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In an official statement, Delhi Police said the information was conveyed to Dipke sensitively and that he was also told about the scheduled funeral. The police added that all possible assistance was offered to facilitate his travel to his native village on humanitarian grounds.

The statement sought to address the claims circulating on social media regarding the communication of the family bereavement to the CJP founder.

Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother dies after prolonged illness

Dipke has suffered a personal loss amid the political developments surrounding his detention in Delhi, with his grandmother, Savitribai Shankar Dipke, passing away on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

According to a report by SaamTV, Savitribai breathed her last at Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, where she had been undergoing treatment for an illness over the past few days.

Her death has left the family mourning, with condolences reportedly pouring in from the village and members of political and social circles.

The bereavement comes amid the developments surrounding Dipke’s detention in the national capital, which has drawn attention on social media.