'Undeclared Emergency': Bombay Lawyers Association Condemns Restrictions On CJP Protests Against Gyanesh Kumar | AI

Mumbai: The Bombay Lawyers Association on Saturday condemned restrictions imposed on the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to reports, the association strongly criticised the restrictions imposed by the Union and state governments, describing them as an "undeclared emergency".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Association demands withdrawal of restrictions

The association also adopted a resolution demanding the immediate withdrawal of restrictions on public protests and the movement of individuals.

"Resolved that the present restrictions on public protest by the Union and State Government be removed immediately. All restrictions imposed on the movement of individuals be removed forthwith, since these are all unconstitutional and unlawful activities of the government of the day," the resolution read.

The association said it unanimously passed the resolution at an emergency meeting on October 10. It also decided to forward copies to the presidents of the Bombay Bar Association and the Advocates Association of Western India.

📽️ #Pune: 100-150 CJP Supporters Detained Near Lal Mahal Ahead Of Delhi Protest Reported byb @Alister0135 Read: https://t.co/dkUxC1MKTj #PuneNews #CJPProtest #Delhi #MaharashtraNews https://t.co/iVI4LTIMfT — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 10, 2026

Police action reported at Jantar Mantar

The resolution comes amid reports of police action against CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators are demanding Kumar's resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Reports claimed that Delhi Police had detained more than 2,000 people amid the demonstrations, while additional security personnel were deployed at the protest site.

#WATCH | ‘I Feared They Would Arrest Him’: Abhijeet Dipke’s Parents Criticise Government After Delhi Police Detention Read: https://t.co/e6vVX1ALwc #AbhijeetDipke #Delhi #CJPProtest #DelhiNews @VaradBhatkhande https://t.co/EWdUE7LmlZ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 10, 2026

CJP leaders reportedly detained

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also reportedly detained after arriving in Delhi to participate in the protest. While reports even claimed that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained before he could reach Jantar Mantar.

Following Dipke's detention, his close associate Ajinkya Shinde, who hails from Maharashtra, is reportedly tasked with leading the CJP protest against alleged electoral irregularities until the detained leaders are released.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/