Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:46 PM IST

Nashik civic chief makes it mandatory for buildings with over 25 flats to be provided with electric charging stations

Sanjay Jog
Representative Image | PTI file

The Nashik municipal commissioner Kailas Jadhav has issued an order making it mandatory for buildings having more than 25 flats or fully commercial buildings, to be provided with electric charging stations.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:47 PM IST
