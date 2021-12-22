Nashik civic chief makes it mandatory for buildings with over 25 flats to be provided with electric charging stations

The Nashik municipal commissioner Kailas Jadhav has issued an order making it mandatory for buildings having more than 25 flats or fully commercial buildings, to be provided with electric charging stations.
Nasik commissioner issued order saying there is mandatory to provide Electric charging stations for buildings having more than 25 flats or fully commercial building— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 22, 2021
.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/8wG1uaWTaw
ALSO READMumbai: Shiv Sena protests against Karnataka CM over alleged desecration of Shivaji Maharaj's statue...
Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:47 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)