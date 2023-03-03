Nashik: Assistant registrar booked in graft case | Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday registered a bribery case against an assistant registrar of the cooperative department at Sinnar in Nashik for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs15,500. The accused public servant has been identified as Eknath Patil.

According to the ACB, the complainant in the case works in the recovery department of a cooperative credit society. In order to give a certificate to issue loan recovery notices for the defaulters, Patil demanded a bribe from the complainant.

The complainant demanded Rs1,500 for each notice totalling Rs 25,500 for 17 notices. The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB and lodged a complaint in the matter.

The ACB laid a trap and Patil was caught at his office while accepting a bribe of Rs15,500 from the complainant.