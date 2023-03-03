Who is Madal Virupakshappa? Karnataka BJP MLA whose son was caught accepting ₹40 lakh bribe

The bureaucrat son of Madal Virupakshappa, a Karnataka MLA of the BJP, was apprehended on Thursday for receiving a bribe of ₹40 lakh to facilitate a deal for procuring raw materials necessary for soap and detergent production. The following day, an amount exceeding ₹6 crore in cash was discovered at the residence of the son of a BJP MLA in Karnataka.

Madal MLA from Channagiri, had declared assets worth ₹5.73 crore during 2018 election

Madal Virupakshappa represents the constituency of Channagiri in the district of Davanagere, Karnataka.

In 2008, he was elected from the Channagiri constituency, but he lost to the Congress candidate Vadnal Rajanna in the 2013 elections. However, in 2018, he was re-elected to power.

Madalu Virupakshappa's nomination filing for the 2018 elections declared assets worth ₹5.73 crore, according to data from ADR.

Madal resigns as Chairman of KSDL board

Being the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), Madal Virupakshappa, aged 58, oversaw the production of the famous Mysore Sandal Soap. However, following the scandal involving his son Prashanth Madal that made headlines, he resigned from his post this morning.

The BJP leader has denied any connection with the raid carried out today, which was conducted by the anti-corruption unit of the Lokayukta, the state's ombudsman.

Virupakshappa, in his resignation letter, said: "I have no link to Lokayukta raid. This is a conspiracy against me and my family. Because there's a doubt on me I tender my resignation as chairman KSDL board."