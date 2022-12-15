e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNashik: 2 leopard cubs reunited with mother; watch video

Nashik: 2 leopard cubs reunited with mother; watch video

A video showing the trio together has surfaced on social media, it was shared by ANI.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
A video showing the trio together has surfaced on social media, it was shared by ANI. | ANI
Follow us on

Nashik: On December 13, two leopard cubs found in a farm in Nashik were reunited with their mother. The deed was made possible with the help of Nashik (West) Forest Department and Eco Echo Foundation. A video showing the trio together has surfaced on social media, it was shared by ANI.

In the video, originally belonging to the Forest Department and the Eco Echo Foundation, we can see the cubs cuddle and walk along the parent. The footage and activity have received praise and respect by viewers.

Watch:

In October this year, a leopard cub was reunited with its mother, C33 Delta, at Mumbai's film city. Reportedly, the cub had been spotted from a location few meters away from the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Read Also
On Camera: Lost leopard cub reunites with mother at Film City, watch the emotional video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

HMCA Scindia to flag off Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco non-stop flight today; watch LIVE here

HMCA Scindia to flag off Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco non-stop flight today; watch LIVE here

Nashik: 2 leopard cubs reunited with mother; watch video

Nashik: 2 leopard cubs reunited with mother; watch video

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air sees marginal improvement, 'moderate' with AQI at 208;...

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air sees marginal improvement, 'moderate' with AQI at 208;...

Mumbai: Trains on Central Railway's Harbour, Trans-harbour lines running late due to technical snag

Mumbai: Trains on Central Railway's Harbour, Trans-harbour lines running late due to technical snag