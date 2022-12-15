Nashik: 2 leopard cubs reunited with mother; watch video

A video showing the trio together has surfaced on social media, it was shared by ANI. | ANI

Nashik: On December 13, two leopard cubs found in a farm in Nashik were reunited with their mother. The deed was made possible with the help of Nashik (West) Forest Department and Eco Echo Foundation. A video showing the trio together has surfaced on social media, it was shared by ANI.

In the video, originally belonging to the Forest Department and the Eco Echo Foundation, we can see the cubs cuddle and walk along the parent. The footage and activity have received praise and respect by viewers.

In October this year, a leopard cub was reunited with its mother, C33 Delta, at Mumbai's film city. Reportedly, the cub had been spotted from a location few meters away from the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

