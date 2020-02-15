Naseeruddin Shah, Swara Bhasker and other artists unite in Mumbai to celebrate India over Valentine's weekend

Titled 'India My Valentine', the event aims to celebrate the nation. To quote Insider, it is a celebration of "our homeland, our birthplace, our family, our love, and in recent times, the subject of our most bitter quarrels as a people."

The event will be taking place on February 16 between 5:30 PM and 9 PM.

Tickets for the event are available on insider.in and are priced at Rs. 375. Keep in mind that it is necessary to carry ID proof with you to the venue.

There is however no parking available at the site.

All proceeds from sales pertaining to the event are to be split between organisations that work towards the welfare of widows of war veterans and for the empowerment of women in public spaces.

This is not the only event. While the Valentine's Day schedule did not offer much for Mumbaikars, there will be a performance on Saturday from 5 pm onward at Native Spaces in Mumbai.

