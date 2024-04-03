Narayan Rane Asserts Will To Contest Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Seat

Narayan Rane | PTI

Mumbai: Sindhudurga and Ratnagiri Loksabha constituency is a seat of BJP and I will contest and win the seat if party gives me opportunity, said Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday. Sindudurga-Ratnagiti constituency is bone of contention between Shiv Sena and BJP.

Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has claimed on Sindhudurga Ratnagiri constituency for the Kiran Samant brother of Industrial Minister Uday Samant and BJP want the seat for Narayan Rane.

Moreover, Narayan Rane justified the BJP's claim saying, "Sitting MP Vinayak Raut is with UBT Shivsena, on what basis Shinde Shivsena is claiming the seat?" In Terms of organisational base BJP is stronger than its alliance partner Shivsena Rane added.

Moreover, Rane targeted INDIA alliance who were gathered at Ramlila Maindan on Sunday. Rane said that all corrupt leaders had gathered in support of arrest of Kejriwal. All these leaders have guarantee to lose the elections hence they are criticising PM Narendra Modi in unconstitutional langauge. Indian citizens will extern them.

He also warned opposition leaders to stop targeting Modiji otherwise, BJP workers will show them their places. He targeted Uddhav Thackeray saying, "Those who did corruption during Covid-19 period should check their credibility first."