Nanded: Offence against 2 for getting into fight with MSEDCL staffers

An offence was lodged against two persons on Thursday for allegedly getting into a scuffle with employees of a state-run power utility in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a police official said.

The incident took place when the employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) went to seize a meter at Dharmabad over unpaid bills, he said.

The electricity meter was in the name of one Aarif Babu Shaikh, a resident of Phule Nagar, and it was disconnected on February 21 due to an unpaid bill, the official said.

Shaikh tried to take connection illegally from an electricity pole and when MSEDCL employees tried to stop him from doing so, he and another person Ahmed Khan Khalil Khan got into a fight with them, he said.

Both were booked under relevant sections of the IPC on a complaint registered by an engineer of the MSEDCL, the official added.