Nanavati Hospital: Victim of sexual harassment refuses to file complaint

Following the tweet about a sexual harassment incident at the Nanavati Hospital, a doctor has been suspended while an internal enquiry has been initiated against the medico.

However, the probe into the sensitive matter has got stuck as the victim in the case has refused to file a written or verbal complaint.

According to the hospital source, they had approached the victim and had asked her to come to the hospital on Monday to file a complaint or explain her ordeal.

“We had approached the victim but she did not take calls due to which the investigation can’t go further. However, we are going to continue with the suspension of the doctor,” he said.

On March 31, film writer, Darab Farooqui, took to twitter about the sexual harassment incident he witnessed at the hospital while being there for his son’s medical check-up.

“We were startled to hear screams and shouts coming from Room 5.....Suddenly, the door burst open, and a girl screamed, her face flushed with rage,” read the tweet.

He added, “She was yelling “Where is the head of the department? I want to report this?”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:58 AM IST