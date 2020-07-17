Coronavirus in Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya admitted at Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, who had been in home quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12, were admitted at Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle on Friday evening, on developing mild COVID-19 symptoms. They were asymptomatic earlier.

While civic officials confirmed the development, stating that they were shifted to the hospital on Friday evening, hospital officials were unavailable for comment.

“Both mother and daughter showed mild symptoms and had breathing problems, due to which they were rushed to the hospital. Currently, they are stable,” said a civic official.

Five days earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were admitted at the same hospital after they had developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and had tested positive.

While Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya had initially tested negative for COVID-19, when subjected to the rapid antigen tests, they later tested positive for COVID-19 when their samples were taken for an RT-PCR test. However, since both were asymptomatic at the time, they were home quarantined after providing a self-declaration to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, the health condition of both Amitabh and Abhishek is stable, sources said. Big B has also been active on social media and has posted several tweets in the past few days. The other day, the veteran actor had thanked the doctor's in their 'pristine white-layered dress' for their dedication to serve. He called them God-like incarnation, companions of sufferers and the divine destination. "They fly the flags of humanity," he had tweeted.At least of Amitabh’s staffers too have been quarantined, but only 26 of them were from high risk contact group.