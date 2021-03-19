Nallasopara Shocker: Two held for raping woman after promising job

The Nallasopara police have arrested two men on charges of raping a 37-year-old woman by promising her a lucrative job.

The woman who worked as a cook at an eatery in Virar came into contact with the accused who worked for an online food ordering and delivery platform.

The prime accused (name withheld) escorted the woman to an apartment in Nallasopara (west) where he and his accomplice sexually assaulted her in February 2020.

The woman was not only raped multiple times by the duo, but she also started getting calls from an unknown person seeking sexual pleasures.

"Based on the complaint, we have arrested both the accused and the person who called the woman is also on our radar," confirmed an investigation officer.

Further investigations were underway.