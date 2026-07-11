Nalasopara Tragedy: Labourer Dies After Wet Bamboo Scaffolding Touches High-Voltage Power Line During Repair Work | Representative image.

Nalasopara: A labourer died after suffering an electric shock while carrying out repair work at Santosh Bhavan area in Nalasopara East. The tragic incident took place on Thursday evening at around 6:10 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod ( 39 years old), a resident of Santosh Bhavan area, Nalasopara East.

According to reports, Pramod was working on the repair of a building along with his colleagues Vijay Dhangar (34) and Sachin Damgude (38). While removing bamboo scaffolding from the building, the bamboo in Pramod’s hand accidentally came in contact with a high-voltage electricity wire.

Due to the rainy weather, the bamboo had become wet, causing electricity to pass through it. Pramod suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed.

Further details regarding the incident and investigation are awaited.

A labourer died after suffering an electric shock while carrying out repair work at Santosh Bhavan area in Nalasopara East. The tragic incident took place on Thursday evening at around 6:10 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod ( 39 years old), a resident of Santosh Bhavan area, Nalasopara East.

According to reports, Pramod was working on the repair of a building along with his colleagues Vijay Dhangar (34) and Sachin Damgude (38). While removing bamboo scaffolding from the building, the bamboo in Pramod’s hand accidentally came in contact with a high-voltage electricity wire.

Due to the rainy weather, the bamboo had become wet, causing electricity to pass through it. Pramod suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed.

Further details regarding the incident and investigation are awaited.