Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar Puts Civic Machinery On High Alert, Warns Of Strict Action For Monsoon Negligence

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar directed civic officials to remain on high alert and ensure round-the-clock monsoon preparedness | Instagram

Thane, July 10: In light of recent heavy rainfall, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar has directed all civic officials and ward assistant commissioners to remain on high alert.

Chairing an emergency meeting at the Late Arvind Pendse Hall, the Mayor emphasised that citizen safety remains paramount and no compromises will be tolerated.

Mayor Pimpalolkar strictly instructed ward officers to operate "on-field" rather than remaining in offices, mandating seamless coordination with local corporators. To ensure an immediate response to civic grievances, all official mobile phones must remain operational 24/7, and ward-level disaster management cells must be fully functional round the clock.

The Mayor warned that any lapses, delays or lack of coordination leading to mishaps would result in personal accountability and strict disciplinary action.

Key Directives Issued

The key directives issued during the high-level meeting include:

Disaster Readiness

Low-lying and flood-prone areas must be equipped with water pumps, life jackets, ropes and barricades, backed by a 24-hour response team.

Infrastructure And Safety

Immediate filling of potholes, securing of open manholes and drainage chambers, and the swift removal of unauthorised or hazardous hoardings.

Debris And Tree Management

Prompt clearing of fallen trees and green waste to ensure unobstructed pavements.

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Public Health Measures

Accelerated water-quality testing and chlorination to prevent water-borne diseases, alongside regular pest-control spraying.

Traffic Management

Joint coordination with the Traffic Police to resolve bottlenecks caused by waterlogging, hawkers and illegal parking.

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