Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar Tracks Monsoon Preparedness, Orders 24/7 Vigilance In Low-Lying Areas

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar inspected flood-prone areas and reviewed monsoon preparedness measures across the city | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Thane, July 1: To tackle monsoon waterlogging, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar conducted a high-level field inspection of the city's chronically vulnerable low-lying areas.

Accompanied by senior Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials, the Mayor reviewed flood mitigation measures and ordered the administration to remain on high alert to minimise public inconvenience during heavy downpours.

Inspection Of Flood-Prone Areas

During the joint inspection, the Mayor assessed critical hotspots, including the Pedhya Maruti area, Masunda Lake, Vandana ST Depot, Chikhalwadi and Bhanjewadi. To ensure rapid water evacuation, high-capacity dewatering pumps ranging from 5 HP to 32 HP have been strategically deployed.

At Chikhalwadi, noting a malfunctioning pump, Mayor Pimpalkar ordered its immediate replacement to protect nearby residential properties from flooding. She also directed Metro authorities near the Gurudwara area to swiftly drain stagnant water from their construction trenches.

Furthermore, frontline teams were instructed to carry out recurrent desilting of stormwater drains and cross-culverts to increase water conveyance capacity. The Mayor emphasised that dewatering operations must be dynamically coordinated with real-time IMD weather warnings and high-tide schedules.

Round-The-Clock Vigilance Ordered

Concluding the tour, Mayor Pimpalkar inspected the 24/7 Disaster Management Control Room at the TMC headquarters. She strictly directed that staff must not only log incoming citizens' distress calls but also systematically track and verify the resolution of every grievance.

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The inspection panel included Shiv Sena Group Leader Pawan Kadam, Corporator Mrunal Pendse, Deputy Commissioners G.G. Godepure and Deepak Zinjad, along with executive engineers and health officers.

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