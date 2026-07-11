Maharashtra: Retaining Wall Collapses On Old Kasara Ghat Stretch, Disrupts Vehicular Movement On Mumbai–Nashik Highway

Retaining wall collapsed on Old Kasara Ghat stretch, affecting vehicular movement on the route. |

Mumbai: A retaining wall collapsed on the old Kasara Ghat stretch of the Mumbai–Nashik Highway near Jawhar Phata in Igatpuri on Saturday, disrupting vehicular movement in the area.

A video from the site shows debris from the collapsed retaining wall scattered along one side of the road. Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days is believed to have weakened the ghat stretch, making it vulnerable to road-related hazards.

Igatpuri, Maharashtra: A retaining wall collapsed on the old Kasara Ghat stretch of the Mumbai–Nashik Highway near Jawhar Phata pic.twitter.com/SqrChR3q6o — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026

Following the collapse, authorities barricaded the affected stretch and urged motorists to exercise caution while passing through the area.

According to Lokmat, the soil beneath the road gave way, causing the foundation of the road support and the retaining wall to wash away. As a result, the wall collapsed and cracks developed along the route.

Rail services affected by landslides

Meanwhile, Central Railway has temporarily cancelled several trains after heavy rainfall on July 6 triggered multiple landslides on the Lonavala–Karjat section, severely affecting rail operations.

The railway administration said restoration work is underway on all three railway lines. However, due to extensive damage and adverse weather conditions, repairs are expected to take time.

The decision to cancel multiple train services was taken with passenger safety as the top priority. Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly. The cancellations are expected to remain in effect until July 17, subject to the progress of restoration work.

Authorities issue travel advisory

Senior railway officials are supervising the restoration work on-site and are making every effort to resume train operations at the earliest.

Passengers have also been advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app or contact the railway helpline for the latest updates. Central Railway has appealed to passengers to cooperate with the administration during the disruption caused by the natural calamity.