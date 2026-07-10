Pune: Central Railway Cancels Several Trains Till July 17 After Landslides On Lonavala-Karjat Route

Mumbai-Pune Rail Disruption To Continue As Rains Wash Away Restoration Work After Landslide | File Pic (Representational News

Pune: Central Railway has announced the temporary cancellation of several trains after heavy rainfall on July 6 triggered multiple landslides on the Lonavala-Karjat section, severely affecting rail operations. The railway administration said restoration work is in progress on all three railway lines. However, due to the extensive damage and challenging weather conditions, repairs are expected to take time.

The decision to cancel trains in advance was taken to help passengers plan their journeys better, as repeated short-notice cancellations were causing inconvenience. The cancellations will remain in effect until July 17, depending on the progress of restoration work.

The following daily trains have been cancelled from July 10 to July 17:

Hubbali–Dadar Express

Dadar–Hubbali Express

Indore–Daund Express

Daund–Indore Express

CSMT–Hyderabad Express

Hyderabad–CSMT Express

Pune–CSMT Deccan Queen

CSMT–Pune Deccan Queen

CSMT–Pune Deccan Express

Pune–CSMT Deccan Express

CSMT–Pune Intercity Express

Pune–CSMT Intercity Express

CSMT–Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail

Chennai Egmore–CSMT Superfast Mail

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The following trains have been cancelled on specific dates:

CSMT–Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express (July 10–17)

Kolhapur–CSMT Mahalaxmi Express (July 9–17)

Jodhpur–Hadapsar Express (July 10–17)

Hadapsar–Jodhpur Express (July 11–17)

Satara–Dadar Express (July 11, 13 and 14)

Dadar–Satara Express (July 10, 12, 13 and 17)

Dadar–Sainagar Shirdi Express (July 9, 11, 14, 15 and 16)

Sainagar Shirdi–Dadar Express (July 10, 12, 15, 16 and 17)

The following special trains have also been cancelled:

CSMT–Gorakhpur Express (July 10–15)

Gorakhpur–CSMT Express (July 12–17)

Pune–Gorakhpur Express (July 10–15)

Gorakhpur–Hadapsar Express (July 11–16)

Pune–Ghazipur City Express (July 10 and 14)

Ghazipur City–Hadapsar Express (July 12 and 16)

Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (July 10)

Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune Express (July 11)

Central Railway said restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, with teams working round the clock to restore normal services. Senior railway officials are supervising the work on-site and are making every effort to resume train operations at the earliest.

Passengers have been advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app or contact the railway helpline for the latest updates. Central Railway has also appealed to passengers to cooperate with the administration during the disruption caused by the natural calamity.